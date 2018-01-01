Live Scores
Aubameyang continues goalscoring form in Arsenal stalemate against Brighton

The 29-year-old netted his 13th league goal of the season but it was not enough to give Unai Emery's men maximum points at the Amex Stadium

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored Arsenal's only goal in their 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion on Boxing Day.

The Gabon international put the Gunners ahead in the seventh minute to stretch his dominance at the summit of the scorers' chart to 13 goals in 19 league appearances.

Aubameyang calmly finished off an assist from Alexandre Lacazette in the top right corner before Jurgen Locadia levelled terms for Brighton in the 35th minute.

Both teams struggled for a winner in the second half and finally settled for a share of the spoils.

Aubameyang played for the entire duration while Iwobi was introduced for Mesut Ozil in the 46th minute and Nigeria defender Leon Balogun was on for the entire duration for the Seagulls.

The stalemate moved Arsenal to fourth in the Premier League table with 38 points from 19 games. They visit Liverpool next on Saturday.

