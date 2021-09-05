The World Cup qualification match between the National Elephants and Atlas Lions is in jeopardy due to the ongoing security situation in Conakry

Monday’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier between Guinea and Morocco is in doubt due to security concerns in Conakry, where gunfire has been heard against the backdrop of a reported coup d'etat attempt.

The Atlas Lions landed in the Guinean capital earlier in the weekend ahead of their fixture against the National Elephants, but the match has now been thrown into doubt due to the domestic instability.

According to the BBC , 'hours of gunfire' by a unit of the country’s special forces outside the country's presidential palace was a coup attempt which has resulted in several casualties.

While the safety of president Alpha Conde has not yet been verified, the country's defence minister has stated that an attempted takeover has been thwarted, although the situation remains uncertain, with residents of the central Kaloum district being instructed to stay indoors.

Local sources have reported that the Morocco players are safe, although midfielder Sofyan Amrabat posted a video to his Instagram story showing policemen in the streets.

The Atlas Lions have reportedly been instructed to remain indoors at their residence, and not to go close to windows of the property.

It remains to be seen whether Monday's World Cup qualifier, slated for the General Lansana Conte Stadium, will take place as planned, although the Confederation of African Football are yet to release a statement on the fate of the fixture.

Didier Six’s Guinea began their quest to a maiden World Cup appearance with a 1-1 draw versus Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday, where the Guineans took the lead in the seventh minute courtesy of Francois Kamano’s effort at the Stade Olympique.

The hosts equalised through Joseph Mendes’ 51st-minute strike to ensure an underwhelming start to the campaign for the Syli Nationale.

Vahid Halilhodzic’s Morocco secured a 2-0 victory over Sudan in Rabat, with Stade Rennais defender Nayef Aguerd and Aboaagla Abdalla’s own goal settling the affair.

Since their maiden appearance at the Mexico 1970 World Cup – where they crashed out in the preliminary round, the 1976 African champions have represented Africa on four further occasions.

Their last appearance was at Russia 2018 World Cup – where they were eliminated in the group stage after being drawn with Portugal, Iran and Spain.