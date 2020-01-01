'Atletico tried to bite me and I got booked!' - Real Madrid's Vinicius says derby rivalry runs deeper than he ever expected

The Brazilian says he quickly learned that the tension between two capital city clubs extends down through every age group after moving to Spain

Vinicius Junior says 's rivalry with runs deeper than he ever expected, and that he learned that the hard way when making his derby debut for the club's Castilla side.

Madrid are currently preparing for a huge showdown against Atletico at Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday night, which could have a huge bearing on this season's title race.

The reigning champions are currently sitting six points behind the Rojiblancos having played a game more, with Diego Simeone's side now the only team left in the division protecting an unbeaten record.

Atletico haven't won the Liga trophy since 2013-14, and finished 17 points adrift of Madrid last season, but they are already being tipped to wrestle the Spanish crown away from their age-old foes come May.

Vinicius made his senior debut for the Blancos in a 0-0 draw against Atletico in September 2018, and has since been on the winning side in two more derby encounters, but he got his first taste of the contest while playing for the reserves.

The 20-year-old recalls being subjected to rough treatment by Los Rojiblancos players whenever he had the ball, and says he was left amazed after picking up a yellow card for protesting to the referee.

“I thought the rivalry was more between the first teams, but they (Atleti’s B team) fouled me more than 20 times and they tried to bite me!" international Vinicius said on his personal Instagram account.

"At the time I thought it could not be anything, but then you see the video and he did try to bite me. And I was booked!

“Since I came to Real Madrid I have never lost against Atletico, I hope that my career will continue.”

Vinicius will be in line to retain his spot in Zinedine Zidane's line up when Atletico arrive at the Bernabeu, having impressed during a 2-0 win over in midweek.

The Brazilian winger has enjoyed a strong start to the 2020-21 campaign on an individual level, scoring three goals and laying on two assists in 16 appearances across all competitions.