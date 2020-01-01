Atletico midfielder Saul Niguez teases 'new club' announcement amid Manchester United links

The 25-year-old Spain star has promised a big announcement to come on Wednesday concerning his future as transfer talk swirls

midfielder Saul Niguez has teased that he will be heading for a “new club”, which he says will be announced in three days.

The star has long been linked with , while Mikel Arteta’s have also been associated with the 25-year-old in the past.

His announcement has trigged speculation once again that he could be heading to the Premier League.

Taking to Twitter, he posted a statement that simply said: “I wanted to communicate something important to you.” Below it was a graphic that read: “New club. I’ll announce it in three days.”

The ambiguous nature of the word “club” has left Atletico supporters hopeful that he is not talking about a football club, with the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic having previously pulled such publicity stunts in the past.

Meanwhile, Atletico fans have been long suffering in this type of situation, having seen fans’ favourite Antoine Griezmann put them through the wringer in 2018 when he built up a video called ‘La Decision’ that was expected to see him announce a move to , only to perform a U-turn and state that he was staying loyal to Atleti – at least for a further 12 months.

Saul has since taken up the mantle of being one of the key components of Diego Simeone’s side, playing an anchoring role in the midfield, from where he has scored four goals in 37 appearances this season in all competitions.

Arguably his most notable contribution of the season came against in the first leg of the last-16 clash with Jurgen Klopp’s side as he netted the only goal, setting up a famous 3-2 success at Anfield, which knocked the defending European champions out after extra-time.

In total, the Atleti youth academy prospect has played 286 times for his formative club, having made his debut in the in 2011-12 in the 3-1 last-16 win over .

He has twice been a member of squads that have won the Europa League, having done so in 2012 and 2018, while he was also a Champions League runner-up in 2016.