Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid - Who will win La Liga?
Atletico Madrid are on the verge of winning their first domestic crown since 2013-14 as they sit two points clear of arch-rivals Real Madrid with one game left to play.
Goals from Renan Lodi and Luis Suarez in the final 10 minutes saw Atletico come from behind and claim a deserved 2-1 victory against Osasuna to remain at the top of the table last Sunday, and Nacho's solitary strike at Athletic Club was enough to keep Real Madrid in the hunt for the La Liga crown.
Barcelona were in contention until Celta Vigo came from behind to win 2-1 and end Ronal Koeman's title hopes after Lionel Messi had given Barca the lead in the penultimate round.
Who will win La Liga?
Contents
- La Liga table (title contenders)
- Who will win La Liga?
- How to watch La Liga in India
- Matchday 38 / May 23
What does the La Liga table look like?
Who will win La Liga?
With a two-point lead at the top, it's Atletico's title to lose as Madrid will be hoping for the former to drop points on Sunday.
Diego Simeone's men travel to face relegation-threatened Real Valladolid in what could be their title-winning last game. If Atletico lose of even draw, it would offer Real a chance to pick three points and win the league on account of a superior head-to-head record.
Hence, if it is to be Zinedine Zidane's last throw of the dice, then it couldn't get to be much more of a dramatic domestic finale than this when they face fellow European hopefuls Villarreal.
Where to watch or stream the La Liga
La Liga in India is available to be streamed Live on Facebook .
La Liga fixtures
Matchday 38
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|May 23
|9:30pm
|Huesca vs Valencia
|May 23
|9:30pm
|Granada vs Getafe
|May 23
|9:30pm
|Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid
|May 23
|9:30pm
|Real Madrid vs Villarreal
|May 23
|9:30pm
|Elche vs Athletic Club
|May 23
|9:30pm
|Celta Vigo vs Real Betis
|May 23
|9:30pm
|Osasuna vs Real Sociedad
|May 23
|9:30pm
|Sevilla vs Alaves
|May 23
|9:30pm
|Eibar vs Barcelona
|May 23
|9:30pm
|Levante vs Cadiz
Related links