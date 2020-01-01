ATK's Prabir Das: We believed we could come back against Bengaluru

reached their third (ISL) final, setting up a date with on March 14 in Goa, after a win over in the play-offs. They downed Bengaluru FC 3-1 (3-2 aggregate) on Sunday evening, helped by a top notch performance from Prabir Das who accounted for two assists.

This performance caps a wonderful season for Das who had missed most of last season with an injury.

The former full-back suffered an ACL injury and went to Bengaluru and Chennai to undergo rehabilitation and recovery. He played with the ATK reserve side and gradually got his confidence back.

This season Das has been a revelation of sorts in the ISL and has been a real threat down the right wing for ATK. He has provided five assists, with two coming against Bengaluru on Sunday.

“It is not just about me, the entire team did well today. We played well in Bengaluru too, we had 67 per cent ball possession, but we conceded one goal due to a silly mistake. But we knew that we had our home match and we believed that we could come back.

“Today also we started well but unfortunately conceded an early goal but we still believed that we would come back. Anything is possible in football,” said Das.

He was pleased with his performance and mentioned that the pinpoint crosses are because of his hard work in training over the last year or so.

“I focused on my crosses and worked on my strengths as a full-back while training last year when I was injured. I am really happy that I could give two assists today and help the team reach the final,” signed off Das.