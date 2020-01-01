ATK boss Antonio Habas: It is important to not concede

Bengaluru have a narrow load going into the second leg on Sunday...

boss Antonio Habas expects an intense contest against in the second leg of the 2019-20 semi-final on Sunday at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Bengaluru hold a one-goal advantage after Deshorn Brown scored the only goal in the first leg last week.

On the eve of the game, Habas said, "Our aim is to win the game and be in the final. My duty as a coach is to prepare the team for the challenge. It is an important challenge for ATK. We are prepared. We have to try to get goals. We need the support of the fans."

The Spaniard stressed the importance of having an organized defence in the ISL. He said, "I think it is very important to score goals but it's very very important not to concede."

Bengaluru have the league's best defence (conceded 13 goals) and ATK are not too far behind (17). Given the Blues' first leg lead, ATK have no choice but to be aggressive in their approach on Sunday.

"Both defences are solid. We are talking about the two teams who have conceded least goals in the league. We have to get the balance (right). It will be an intense match, we have to think about the positives."