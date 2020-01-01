Aston Villa’s El Mohamady ends five-year Premier League scoring wait against Newcastle United

The Egypt international’s effort for the Claret and Blue Army against the Magpies marked his first strike in the competition since 2015

Super-sub Ahmed El Mohamady was on target in ’s 1-1 draw at on Wednesday, in the process ending his five-year wait to find the net in ’s elite division.

The hosts looked destined to secure maximum points at St James’ Park having taken a 68th-minute lead, however, the 32-year-old headed home a corner-kick with seven minutes left to play to earn his team a point.

Dean Smith’s men neck to neck against Steve Bruce’s team with aspiration on ending their six-game run without a victory.

They could have taken the lead after six-minute but Mahmoud Hassan ‘Trezeguet’ scraped his shot over the bar after meeting Ezri Konsa’s cross.

After a dominant first-half that ended goalless, Villa continued with their imposing display but go stunned in the 68th minute through substitute Dwight Gayle. He picked the far corner after being assisted by Andy Carroll.

That propelled manager Smith to introduce Conor Hourihane and El Mohamady as he looked for a comeback – which he got in the 83rd minute after the Egyptian headed past Hourihane’s corner past Martin Dubravka.

With that, he has now scored his first Premier League goal since March 22, 2015 – when he beat Thibaut Courtois in ’s 3-2 defeat to .

Also, that marked his second English topflight strike at against the Magpies – making Newcastle United the only side he has netted more than once against in the competition.

superstar Mbwana Samatta was handed a starter’s role and he saw every minute of action, while Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba replaced John McGinn in the 77th minute.

Even with the draw, Aston Villa remain 19th in the log with 27 points from 31 league games - six ahead of who sit at the base of the table.

For Newcastle, they are ranked 13th having accrued 39 points from the same number of matches. They welcome in their next encounter on Sunday, as Samatta and his team continues to fight against relegation against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.