Aston Villa start Samatta, Elmohamady and Trezeguet against Aubameyang’s Arsenal

Dean Smith will be counting on the Tanzania and Egypt internationals to lead the Claret & Blue Army past the Gunners on Tuesday night

Mahmoud Hassan ‘Trezeguet’ and Mbwana Samatta have been listed in ’s starting line-up for Tuesday’s Premier League clash against .

Both teams head to Villa Park with contrasting ambitions. While Mikel Arteta’s men still fancy their chances for a place in Europe next season, Dean Smith’s side would be eyeing all points at stake to help them in their bid against relegation.

To achieve this mission, manager Smith – whose team played a 1-1 draw against last time out will be banking on duo Trezeguet and Elmohamady and ’s Samatta to help them get the much-needed win.

🚨 𝗧 𝗘 𝗔 𝗠 𝗡 𝗘 𝗪 𝗦 🚨



Here is your Aston Villa team to face Arsenal tonight! 🙌#AVFC pic.twitter.com/414450HVD7 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 21, 2020

Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba will start from the substitutes bench.

The Gunners go into this clash in a buoyant mood having defeated to reach the final of this year’s final.

Team: Emi, Rob, Dav, Kol, Ced, Ceb, Tor, Sak, Lac, Ed, Auba. Sub: Macey, Hec, KT, Sok, AMN, Joe, Xhak, Smith, Pepe — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 21, 2020

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will lead Arteta’s attacking line-up alongside Alexandre Lacazette, while Eddie Nketiah makes a return to the team after missing the games against Hotspur and due to suspension.

Arsenal are 10th on the log having accrued 53 points from 36 outings, while Villa sit in 18th position on the log with 31 points from the same number of outings.