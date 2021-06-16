Aston Villa Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 schedule

Dean Smith's side may have only finished 11th in the table last season, but produced some sublime football along the way to leave fans wanting more

Aston Villa will fancy themselves to start the 2021-22 season with a bang, as two of their opening three fixtures pit them against newly-promoted sides.

In between facing Watford and Brentford, the Villains also take on Newcastle, who struggled throughout the previous campaign.

Much will rely on whether captain Jack Grealish remains at the club, of course, with the skipper's skills attracting admiring glances from the league's big boys during the summer transfer window.

Should he stay, however, there will be far less onus on last season's league top scorer, Ollie Watkins (14), to provide the magic on his own.

That said, the addition of Emi Buendia should have fans purring at the thought of having another superb attacking creator on the pitch.

Aston Villa Premier League fixtures 2021-22