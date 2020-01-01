Aston Villa defender Elmohamady eyes retirement in England

Ten years ago, the 32-year-old left Egypt to continue his career in England, and he is hoping to continue playing in the country for as long as he can

right-back Ahmed Elmohamady said he is aiming to become the first Egyptian footballer to retire in after spending a decade in the country.

The defender left Egyptian Premier League outfit ENPPI in 2010 to begin his European sojourn at Sunderland after a successful trial.

Elmohamady had an impressive debut campaign in the Premier League, appearing in all but two of the Black Cats' league games in the 2010-11 season.

He fell out of favour at Sunderland after the departure of Steve Bruce and subsequently moved to on an initial loan deal before his permanent signing. His fine performances earned him Hull City’s Player of the Year award for the 2012-13 campaign.

Elmohamady reunited with Bruce at Aston Villa in 2017 and has described the last two years at Villa Park as the best years of his career.

“I’ve been here in England for a long time and I am looking to end my career here too, to be the first Egyptian player to finish their career in England,” Elmohamady told the club website.

“Aston Villa is one of the greatest clubs here in England and worldwide. The fans and atmosphere in Villa Park is awesome. I am pleased to be here and I’ve spent the best times of my 10 years in England with Villa.

“I remember my first day in England when I joined Sunderland, the first club I played for. It was a difficult beginning because I came to a different country, different culture and climate without my family and friends.

“But I got used to it well and enjoyed it. There were also some difficulties with language, but over time I learnt it. I’m proud of what I did, and I hope it will continue for years to come, as I think I’m the first Egyptian player to spend ten years here in England.”

Elmohamady played a crucial role in helping Dean Smith's side gain promotion to the Premier League last season, after beating 2-0 in the play-offs final last May.

He named former players Ashley Cole and Eden Hazard as his toughest opponents ever in the Premier League while John Terry and Jack Grealish are the best he's played with in England.

“Eden Hazard. He was one of the toughest and he is so talented. Also, Ashley Cole when he was in his prime at Chelsea,” he added.

“I’ve played with a lot of great players like John Terry and Jack Grealish. But for me Jack is the best because he is brilliant and can make the difference at any time.”

This season, Elmohamady has made 12 league appearances, including eight starts for 19th-placed Aston Villa who are languishing in the Premier League relegation zone.