Aston Villa defender Elmohamady compares Salah and Grealish

The 32-year-old has described his teammate at Villa Park as an incredible player who is capable of turning around any game

defender Ahmed Elmohamady has picked Jack Grealish as the best player he has played with, despite playing alongside star Mohamed Salah for his national team.

Salah recently finished fifth in the 2019 Ballon d’Or rankings, following his impressive form for the Reds where he helped Jurgen Klopp’s men win the last season.

Notwithstanding, Elmohamady has chosen Grealish as his best teammate ever, despite having played along with the Reds star for about nine years in the national team.

“I’ve played with some great players, I play with Mo Salah in the national team, but for me, Jack is the best player I have ever played with,” Elmohamady told talkSPORT.

“For me, yeah. Jack is an incredible player, we see him every day in training doing some great stuff.

“He’s not better than Mo, they’re both different players. I love Mo, he’s one of the best five players in the world, but for me, Jack can make the difference at any time.”

Aston Villa are winless in their last two games, which has condemned them to 15th spot in the Premier League table.

Elmohamady is hoping his side can avoid relegation back to the Championship, having only secured promotion last term.

“It’s always hard when you come from the Championship to the Premier League, in the first year the main thing is we have to stay in the league,” he continued.

“But if we can push to finish as high as we can in the table, it would be a bonus for us.”

Elmohamady has made10 appearances this season and will look to help Villa bounce back to winning ways when they face on Sunday.