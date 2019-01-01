Asisat Oshoala: Nigeria striker the heroine as Barcelona pip Sporting de Huelva

The Nigerian continued from where she left before the break as her effort steered the Catalans to a fourth win of the season in Huelva

Asisat Oshoala netted the winner for as they beat de Huelva 1-0 in a Spanish Primera Iberdrola game on Sunday.

The international had ended her goal drought in the Spanish top-flight with a brace in Barcelona's 6-1 comeback thrashing of before sealing a 2-0 win at .

The Super Falcons captain who turned 25 on Wednesday, was on target for Nigeria in Monday's 1-1 draw against Cote d'Ivoire but her side could not avoid a third successive Olympic qualifying crash.

The FC Robo product struggled with the devastation from another botched Olympic dream to inspire Lluís Cortés' ladies to their fourth win of the season with her lone 29th-minute strike.

Oshoala's goal condemned Sporting with Nigeria's Peace Efih, 's Princella Adubea, Equatorial Guinea's Oluwatobiloba Olanrewaju and Gambia's Fatoumata Kanteh to a fourth league defeat.

The latest strike from the three-time African Women's Footballer of the Year at Ciudad Deportiva El Conquero means she has now scored four goals in five league matches this season for Barcelona.

The win sees Barcelona retain the summit of the log on goal difference with 13 points from five matches, while Sporting are 13th with three points after five games.

Barcelona will host in the Round of 16 first leg on Wednesday before hosting Logrono on Sunday, while Sporting will play host to Deportivo La Corona on Saturday.