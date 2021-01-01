Asantewaa battles Oshoala as seven Africans lock horns in Copa de la Reina final

Saturday's encounter has been spiced up as a host of stars from Africa will be in action in the final of the 2020-21 competition

Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala will lead Barcelona when they take on Equatorial Guinea's Jade Boho and Ghana's Grace Asantewaa's Logrono in the Copa de la Reina final on Saturday.

Besides Boho and Asantewaa, South Africa's Nothando Vilakazi, Kenya's Cynthia Musongo and Cote d'Ivoire duo of Ida Guehai and Rebecca Elloh are also in Jose Moncayo's side.

The meeting will be the seventh between the two teams in all competitions since the first in 2018 and second this year, following a 2-0 victory celebrated by Barcelona at Logrono last Saturday.

To book a final spot, Logrono edged past Athletico Bilbao 3-1 on penalties after a 0-0 full-time draw in the semi-final on October 7, while Barcelona thrashed Sevilla 6-0 to advance a day later.

Despite the recent defeat to the champions, Moncayo will be counting on the good form of Guehai and Elloh and fine goalscoring run of Asantewaa, following three goals in the last four outings.

On the other hand, Barcelona also will rely on the blistering four-time African Women's Player of the Year, Oshoala, who has scored 16 goals in 20 appearances in all competitions this season.

Lluis Cortes' side are chasing a first Copa de la Reina title since 2018 and record seventh in history, while Logrono eye their first-ever domestic crown.

Most of the Africans involved, including Oshoala, are dreaming of a first-ever Copa de la Reina title on Saturday except Boho, who won during her previous spell with Rayo Vallecano in 2008.

Saturday's final between Barcelona and Logrono in Malaga will produce a new champion at Estadio La Rosaleda following Real Sociedad's shock 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid last term.