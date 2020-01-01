Asantewaa assists, Banda scores, Boho at the double as Logrono defeat Espanyol

The Ghanaian, Zambian and Equato-Guinean stars were at their best again as the Spanish outfit edged their hosts on Saturday

Grace Asantewaa provided an assist, Barbara Banda scored once and Jade Boho netted a brace for Logrono as they subdued 3-1 in a Spanish Primera Iberdrola encounter on Saturday.

The African trio began the New Year from where they left as they continue to combine superbly to deliver the crucial goals and victories to keep Logrono in the top-four chase this season.

Having ended 2019 with a 3-2 win over , Zambia's Banda and Equatorial Guinea's Boho led visitors to ground out their seventh win of the season at Ciutat Esportiva Dani Jarque.

Having played out a 0-0 draw in the first half, Banda brought her brilliance to bear as she fired the hosts in front in the 67th minute.

However, Katherine Alvarado set up Ainhoa Marin to net the equaliser, bringing the hosts right back into the mix in the 74th minute.

10 minutes from full time, Leticia Mendez teed up Boho to recover the visitors' lead in the 82nd minute before being assisted seven minutes later by Asantewaa to grab her second of the match.

Banda, Boho and her Equato-Guinean mate Chuigiue Dorine lasted the duration, while 's Asantewaa and Cote d'Ivoire's Ida Guehai played the final 24 and 44 minutes of the encounter.

Banda, has now scored seven goals in 11 games this season, while Boho increased her goal tally to 10 in 14 matches as Asantewaa also grabbed her second assist of the season for Logrono.

The triumph means Logrono are sixth on the log with 23 points from 14 matches and will aim to build on their impressive run at seventh-placed on January 12.