Asamoah Gyan makes Ghana Premier League return in Legon Cities' showdown with Medeama

The 35-year-old took to the field for his new side on Friday, his first domestic game since 2003

forward Asamoah Gyan completed his return to domestic football for the first time in 17 years with a second half appearance as his Legon Cities side settled for a 0-0 draw with in the Ghana Premier League ( ) on Friday.

Signed in October, the veteran striker made his much-awaited debut as a 70th minute substitute in the matchday three fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.

It was his first time taking to the pitch in the domestic championship since leaving Liberty Professionals for Italian side in 2003.

More teams

In the end Legon and Medeama shared the spoils, leaving them 13th and 12th on the league table, respectively.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Without a club since leaving side in January, Gyan joined Legon as a free agent on a one-year deal.

He had to bide his time to make his first appearance for the Royals owing to a lack of match fitness.

Without the former Sunderland and striker, Legon failed to score from open play in their first two games, culminating in disappointing results - 1-1 home draw with Berekum and 3-0 away loss to Great Olympics - in their opening two games.

The poor results led to the dismissal of Bosnian-German coach Goran Barjaktarevic earlier this week, his place taken by former and coach Bashir Hayford.

"Sometimes people forget that the Ghanaian league is also a professional league," Gyan told the BBC about his move back home earlier this month.

"I got the offer [from Legon] and everything was right - as a professional you have to evaluate everything. I am very proud to be in the Ghanaian league.

"The most important thing is that they were serious about the contract. I am a very serious guy, despite people seeing me as a funny guy as well, but when it comes to work, it is work. Everything is about seriousness.

Article continues below

"I am in Ghana and I am home. I signed for this club because they have a huge project - they want to change Ghana football. I came here for a reason so while I am enjoying football, we are also doing things behind the scenes to benefit Ghana football."

Gyan is Ghana's all-time top scorer and most capped player with 51 goals in 109 internationals.

He will be hoping to make his first start for Legon when they play away to Dreams FC in their next game.