AS Roma announce new ownership as Friedkin Group takes over

The club had previously been owned by a main shareholder James Palotta, who has stepped down from the Board of Directors

AS have announced that the Friedkin Group has taken over as club owners after completing their purchase of the club.

The Freidkin Group has acquired a 86.6 per cent majority stake in the Italian side, with the new ownership group now set to launch a mandatory tender offer upon the publicly-held ordinary shares that represent the final 13.4 per cent.

The club's previous majority shareholder James Pallotta, the chairman of Boston-based Raptor Capital Management, originally purchased the club in 2011 alongside Thomas R. DiBenedetto, Michael Ruane and Richard D'Amore.

Palotta has officially resigned from his position on the board of directors alongside Charlotte Beers, Richard D'Amore, Gregory Martin, Paul Edgerly, Cameron Neely and Barry Sternlicht from the Board of Directors.

