Arteta keeping Ljungberg on at Arsenal as Ozil is offered clean slate

The new Gunners boss will be working with the man who preceded him as interim boss, with a fresh start being welcomed in at Emirates Stadium

Mikel Arteta will be keeping Freddie Ljungberg on ’s new-look coaching team, while a clean slate is being offered to Mesut Ozil.

Having parted with Unai Emery in November, the Gunners now have another permanent manager in place.

Arteta, who once captained the club in his playing days, is back in familiar surroundings as he steps into a top job for the first time.

While Arsenal mulled over their options to fill the post on permanently, Ljungberg was charged with the task of overseeing first-team affairs on an interim basis.

The Swede’s final outing at the helm came in a 0-0 draw with , with questions asked of what his future held on the back of that fixture.

Ljungberg admitted after a trip to Goodison Park that he would be speaking with Arteta, and those talks have reached a positive conclusion.

“I spoke to him after the game, I told him who I want to bring in and I wanted to know what he was feeling,” Arteta told reporters when looking ahead to a Boxing Day clash with Bournemouth.

“We decided the best thing would be for him to carry on with us.

“I knew him a little and we will start a new chapter and he was very positive.”

Arteta declared himself to be happy with the effort on show from Arsenal in their stalemate with the Toffees.

The Gunners were, however, without a number of senior stars, including World Cup winner Ozil.

Ljungberg revealed that he would not have selected the German against Everton even if he had been fit, but Arteta is eager to move on from incidents of the past and open a new chapter.

“It’s a question for Freddie,” he said of where Ozil stands at present.

“I just wanted him to pick the best possible lineup for the game.

“You’re not going to be judged on what you done in the past, positive or negative.

“We will try to put the most competitive team out, we are to be ready and nullify them as much as possible.”

Arteta helped Pep Guardiola to answer plenty of posers when working as assistant to the Catalan at and believes that experience will stand him in good stead.

He added: “I helped as much as I could. I gave everything I had to improve the club and the players to make them more secure.

“Jumping into Pep’s door was a big challenge but I did it.”

Arteta has now headed out on his own and, alongside challenges on the pitch, is about to enter a first transfer window in which he will have a say on player movement.

Article continues below

He is giving little away when it comes to his plans, with a number of comings and goings having been mooted at Emirates Stadium.

“We had many other conversations,” Arteta said asked if he has discussed recruitment.

“We have a meeting soon and some ideas but we have to put them together.”