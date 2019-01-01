Arter aiming for promotion to Premier League after joining Fulham on initial loan from Bournemouth

The midfielder has left Premier League side Bournemouth to team up with his brother-in-law, former England midfielder Scott Parker, at Craven Cottage

Harry Arter is targeting promotion back to the Premier League with after joining the Cottagers on loan from Bournemouth.

The midfielder has stepped down from the top flight to spend the season with Fulham, who are managed by his brother-in-law Scott Parker.

It will become a permanent deal if "performance-related criteria" are met, Bournemouth announced.

Arter, 29, played over 250 games for Bournemouth across eight seasons before spending the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Premier League rivals Cardiff, who were relegated on the penultimate weekend.

He joins a Fulham team who suffered a dismal campaign in the top tier last term, never looking capable of surviving after coming up through the play-offs.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Arter told Fulham’s official website. "The club's ambition to get straight back into the Premier League was something that definitely attracted me. The manager, I knew he really wanted me at the club.

"From the owner down to all the staff it's clear that the target is to get promoted this year. It's a challenge I want to be part of and I'm really looking forward to it."

The former Charlton youth player, who grew up in south-east London, added: "It's a great move for me for family reasons. I've always had a desire to play for a club in London. Ever since Scott signed here five or six years ago I've always come and watched Fulham and it's great to be part of the club."

Fulham vice-president and sporting director Tony Khan said: “Harry Arter’s arrival at Fulham will strengthen our midfield and gives us another experienced and proven player who’s contributed to his former club’s promotion from the Championship.

“Harry’s a great fit for our squad, and we believe he’ll help us achieve our main objective, a return to the Premier League.”

Arter joined Bournemouth from Woking in 2010, when they were in League One, and went on to play an important role in their promotion to the Championship and then to the Premier League in 2015. He made 69 appearances in the English top-flight for the Cherries before being sent to Cardiff.