Arteta should sell Aubameyang - Cascarino's Arsenal advice

The incoming Gunners boss has been given advice on players he needs to get rid of once he's in charge

Former player Tony Cascarino has offered some advice to Mikel Arteta once he becomes manager, recommending he let's go of four players which includes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The future of the Gabon international remains up in the clouds as he has just one year to run on his contract, and it will be one of the few things Arteta needs to sort out once he is officially confirmed as Gunners boss.

"The biggest challenge he will face is dealing with the senior players,” the ex-Chelsea ace told the Times.

“I remember when Ron Atkinson came into , he said to me immediately: ‘I have agreed a fee with for you."

“That is how Arteta should approach it, starting with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, David Luiz, Mesut Ozil and Shkodran Mustafi.”

In spite of the uncertainty of Aubameyang's future at the Emirates Stadium, the 30-year old has contributed 13 goals and one assist in 21 games in all competitions this season.