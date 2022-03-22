Arsenal Women team up with Adidas by Stella McCartney to release 10-piece collection

Arsenal Women have joined forces with Adidas by Stella McCartney to create a 10-piece collection which will also include a gender-neutral jersey that will be worn by both the women's and men's teams.

Arsenal and Adidas rekindled their relationship with a reported £65 million-a-year contract that began at the start of the 2019-20 season, 25 years after their previous partnership ended.

This is the first time McCartney has collaborated with a women's football club, but it does add to the Adidas by Stella McCartney football collection, which also includes the Predator Freak vegan football boot.

What is included in the collection and how does it look?

The colorway contains a characteristic mystery blue and scarlet red fused with a modern giant leopard print synonymous with the iconic designer. The collection includes hoodies, leggings, jackets, and pre-match jerseys.

One of the collection's highlights is the UltraBOOST 22 trainers, which come in a special white and red colorway, while a bumbag, cap, and socks are also included as accessories.

When will the pre-match jerseys be worn?

The entire collection, including the pre-match jerseys, will be worn for the first time when Arsenal Women take on Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, March. The men's team will also wear the gender neutral pre-match jersey when they face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday, April 4.

What’s been said?

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema commented: “It’s great to have a collection created for our team, and even more so that Stella McCartney has designed it. The designs are amazing, and I can’t wait to wear the pre-match jersey on the pitch as we get into such an important time in the season."

Stella McCartney said: “As the most decorated English women’s football club, Arsenal Women is made up of incredible athletes, so to be able to celebrate them — especially in a year that is so pivotal for women in sport — is incredibly special…We hope this collection inspires both current and future generations of athletes as they make their mark on and off the pitch."

