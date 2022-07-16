Arsenal vs Everton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch
Arsenal and Everton will be Premier League rivals once again in 2022-23, but for now they are readying themselves for pre-season action in the Charm City Match. The Gunners and Toffees are set to face off in a friendly contest staged on American soil in Baltimore.
Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard will not be placing too much emphasis on results at this stage, but winning is a useful habit to get into and GOAL is on hand to bring you all of the information you need to keep across a fixture that will feature faces old and new for English top-flight heavyweights.
Arsenal vs Everton date & kick-off time
Game:
Arsenal vs Everton
Date:
July 16, 2022
Kick-off:
12am BST / 7pm ET
How to watch Arsenal vs Everton on TV and live stream online
The pre-season contest will not be broadcast on television, but it is available to stream on Arsenal.com and through Everton TV.
TV channel
Online stream
N/A
Arsenal.com / Everton TV
Arsenal squad and team news
Arsenal saw summer signing Gabriel Jesus open his goal account during a 5-3 friendly victory over Nurnberg, while USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner also figured in that contest.
Arteta has now welcomed a host of international stars into his ranks on the back of summer breaks, with Thomas Partey, Bernd Leno and Folarin Balogun included in a travelling party.
Lucas Torreira is also in the squad after spending time out on loan, as is highly-rated French defender William Saliba – who has seen game time for the Gunners severely restricted so far.
The likes of Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka could all feature, but it remains to be seen whether risks will be taken on Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu as they have been nursing knocks.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Aaron Ramsdale, Bernd Leno, Matt Turner, Arthur Okonkwo, Alex Runarsson
Defenders
Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Gabriel, Pablo Mari, Ben White, Rob Holding, William Saliba, Hector Bellerin, Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Reuell Walters
Midfielders
Mohamed Elneny, Lucas Torreira, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson
Forwards
Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus, Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka, Folarin Balogun, Marquinhos
Everton squad and team news
Toffees fans could get their first glimpse of new signing James Tarkowski following his move from Burnley as a free agent.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be eager to rediscover his goalscoring touch, especially with fellow frontman Richarlison having departed for Tottenham.
Lampard has a couple of injury concerns to manage, with Andros Townsend still working his way back to fitness from a serious knee ligament injury and subsequent surgery.
Club captain Seamus Coleman is another that is not expected to figure in pre-season, while midfielder Allan is a serious doubt to line up against the Gunners.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Jordan Pickford, Asmir Begovic, Billy Crellin, Zan-Luk Leban
Defenders
Seamus Coleman, Ben Godfrey, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Vitalii Mykolenko, Niels Nkounkou, Nathan Patterson, James Tarkowski, Reece Welch
Midfielders
Allan, Tom Davies, Dele Alli, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Andre Gomes, Stanley Mills, Isaac Price, Lewis Warrington
Forwards
Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Nathan Broadhead, Lewis Dobbin, Anthony Gordon, Demarai Gray, Alex Iwobi, Salomon Rondon, Ellis Simms, Andros Townsend