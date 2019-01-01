Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Southampton

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash at the Emirates

could make great progress in the race for fourth place when they host relegation-threatened at the Emirates in the on Sunday.

The Gunners currently sit in fifth place, equal on points with and one point behind . A victory against the Saints could leapfrog them to the fourth spot should the Red Devils drop points against on Sunday.

Unai Emery's side possesses an impressive record at the Emirates, unbeaten in their last 12 home fixtures and winning the last six in a row .

Arsenal Injuries

Emery's main injury concerns lie in Danny Welbeck, Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin and Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Laurent Koscielny is a doubt for the game after being forced to leave the pitch in the 56th minute during Arsenal's win over BATE.

The Frenchman's Achilles problem has troubled him in recent campaigns, but he has managed to make 12 first-team appearances so far this season.

Arsenal Suspensions

Neither side have any suspensions .

Arsenal Potential Starting Line-Up

Mesut Ozil returned to the starting XI in the 3-0 Europa League win on Thursday, after he was left out of the team for the previous week's encounter.

Emery could be tempted to stick with the lineup that bested Huddersfield 2-1 during their last Premier League outing, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and new signing Denis Suarez rounding off the attack.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos is an option to start at centre-back alongside Shkodran Mustafi should Koscielny be deemed unfit, and will be in Emery's thoughts regardless after netting against BATE in the Europe League.

Southampton Team

Southampton could be handed a triple-injury boost with the likes of Stuart Armstrong, Mario Lemina and Michael Obafemi all potentially in line to return for Sunday's clash with Arsenal.

Armstrong has been out since the February 2, whilst Lemina and Obafemi have not played for the Saints since December 2018.

Opta Match Facts

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 23 home league games against Southampton (W17 D6) since a 0-1 loss in November 1987.

Arsenal are unbeaten in 12 Premier League home games (W10 D2), winning the last six in a row. Against sides starting the day in the relegation zone, the Gunners have won their last 30 at the Emirates since a 4-4 draw with in October 2008.

unbeaten in 12 Premier League home games (W10 D2), winning the last six in a row. Against sides starting the day in the relegation zone, the Gunners have won their last 30 at the Emirates since a 4-4 draw with in October 2008. Arsenal have conceded 999 Premier League goals and could become the eighth team to concede 1000 in the competition.

conceded 999 Premier League goals and could become the eighth team to concede 1000 in the competition. No player has scored more winning goals in the Premier League this season than Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette – eight of the Frenchman’s 10 Premier League goals have been the winning goal of the game.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has had a hand in nine goals in his last six Premier League games at the Emirates for Arsenal (6 goals, 3 assists).

