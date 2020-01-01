Arsenal target Kessie set to stay at Milan, agent suggests

Although he has been linked with Premier League clubs, including the Gunners, the Ivory Coast international looks set to stay at San Siro

Franck Kessie will likely remain at Milan for the foreseeable future as he and his agent remain confident in the Rossoneri's "project" despite reported interest from the Premier League.

Kessie, 23, is in his third season at San Siro having joined from in 2017 and was enjoying a strong campaign before European football was brought to a halt by the coronavirus pandemic.

The international has polarised opinion among supporters during his time in Milan, but he is widely regarded to have been playing his best football at the club since Stefano Pioli's appointment as coach in October.

, and West Ham are the Premier League clubs the box-to-box midfielder has been linked with, and as Milan look destined to miss out on football again, he might have been tempted into a move.

But his agent appears to have dashed the hopes of admirers, insisting they retain faith in how the club is developing.

"I remember that we joined Milan when they were a gamble, we did it because this is a club that has always meant a lot to us," George Atangana told Calciomercato.

"Now there is a project under development and for this reason, the present leads me to think that the future can also be red and black.

"We are in one of the most important clubs in the world, which certainly does not experience the moment of greatest splendour, but which intends to revive itself."

Milan have summoned players back to as they prepare to return to training, with Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte confirming teams will be able to resume training in groups – while still adhering to social distancing measures – from May 18.

But Atangana confirmed Kessie is stuck in Ivory Coast for the moment due to the country closing its borders in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"Ivory Coast has closed its borders and for this reason it is not easy to bring him back, but I know Franck trains every day to be ensure he is ready, and he tries to make himself useful also from a social point of view," said Atangana.

"He sent food for families in difficulty and gave masks and disinfectants. In a situation like this, whoever can help must do so."