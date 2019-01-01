Arsenal sweating on Ozil & Bellerin as Kolasinac is ruled out until January

The Gunners may be without the German playmaker and Spanish full-back for a trip to Everton on Saturday, with a Bosnian defender definitely sidelined

are sweating on the fitness of Mesut Ozil and Hector Bellerin ahead of their Premier League meeting with , while Sead Kolasinac has been ruled out until January with ankle ligament damage.

The Gunners are due to take in a trip to Goodison Park on Saturday.

It is expected that confirmation of Mikel Arteta’s appointment as the club’s new manager will have been made by the time the north London outfit head to Merseyside.

Even if the Spaniard does take the reins, he will not be calling the shots against as Freddie Ljungberg is to take charge of one more game as interim boss.

The Swede may have a number of selection headaches to contend with, as Arsenal have been stung by a series of untimely knocks.

World Cup winner Ozil, who has earned favour again under Ljungberg, is among those who must prove their fitness before a matchday squad is compiled to face Everton.

In an injury update posted on the club’s official website, the Gunners said of their mercurial playmaker: “Right foot. Sustained during (h). Being assessed ahead of Everton (a).”

They added on international right-back Bellerin: “Tight right hamstring. Being assessed ahead of Everton (a).”

Rob Holding, who is nursing a knee problem, is another who will be checked before taking on the Toffees.

Dani Ceballos will definitely miss out on Arsenal’s latest Premier League outing, with the Spaniard still struggling with a hamstring complaint picked up in the clash with Vitoria SC in November.

The Gunners are hoping to see him return to training next week.

Kieran Tierney will be sidelined for considerably longer, with the Scottish full-back having undergone surgery on a dislocated shoulder.

Arsenal have previously stated that they expect his recovery to take around three months.

Another of those who has now taken to the treatment table is Bosnian defender Kolasinac.

The Gunners have said of the 26-year-old: “Right ankle. Ankle ligament injury sustained during Manchester City (h). Aiming to return to full training in January.”

While a mounting injury list is offering cause for concern, with Arsenal having collected just one win from their last 12 games in all competitions, Granit Xhaka is available again after suffering concussion in a 3-1 victory over West Ham.