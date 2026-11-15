Arsenal still waiting for a first WSL home win of the season as inspired Mary Earps makes eight saves to earn London City Lionesses a draw

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Arsenal's wait for a first Women's Super League win at the Emirates this season goes on after a 1-1 draw with London City Lionesses. Frida Maanum's early opener for the hosts was cancelled out within a minute by Isobel Goodwin, before Mary Earps produced a string of superb saves to leave the Gunners with a fifth straight home draw and sixth in the table.

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Maanum opener cancelled out within a minute

Maanum scored for the second game in a row, having netted in Thursday's 1-1 draw with Barcelona in the Champions League, when she slotted home Alessia Russo's cutback in the 10th minute to finish a sweeping move. The lead lasted barely 60 seconds, as Leah Williamson lost the run of Goodwin and the lively striker lashed into the roof of the net.

Neither goalkeeper was beaten again, despite Arsenal pushing hard for a winner. The hosts have now drawn all five of their WSL home games this season, although their unbeaten league run at the Emirates stretches to 24 matches.

Earps makes eight saves to frustrate Arsenal

Earps was the difference from then on, and her eight saves were her most in a WSL game since 2017, according to Sky Sports. Only Phallon Tullis-Joyce, who replaced her at Manchester United, has made more in a single league match this season. She twice denied Lisa Baum in the first half, while Misa Rodriguez kept out Alexia Putellas at the other end.

Substitute Delphine Cascarino rattled the crossbar for London City in the 68th minute, before Earps pulled off a double save from Olivia Smith and Maanum, then tipped another Maanum effort onto the bar five minutes from time.

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Earps happy with a point in front of Wiegman

Sarina Wiegman watched on from the stands, and the England head coach was given a reminder of what the former Lionesses No 1 can still offer after her well-documented international exit. Asked how she found the game, Earps told Sky Sports: "Tiring. It's a big point away from home.

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"Either team could have won it in terms of chances. Happy with the point - would have liked three. All the girls put their bodies on the line. I love defending. It was tough today and I thought we did a good job."

Arsenal six points off the top three

Arsenal are sixth on 14 points, six behind third-placed London City, a blow to their hopes of a Champions League finish. Renee Slegers' side must start turning draws into wins, with Lyon next up in Europe.

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Earps, who only recently replaced Elene Lete in goal, has now started three games for London City and will hope her display earns her the No 1 spot for good.