Arsenal star Aubameyang wants his kids to be like Smith Rowe after heroics against Tottenham

The England youth star and Bukayo Saka were standout performers in the Gunners' commanding derby victory on Sunday

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is relieved that his children will have a chance to be like Emile Smith and Bukayo Saka after their starring displays in their 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Smith Rowe and Saka grabbed a goal and an assist each in Sunday’s North London derby, with the former providing the assist that helped Aubameyang score their second goal at the Emirates Stadium.

The duo developed through Arsenal’s Hale End academy before earning their spots in Mikel Arteta’s side.

Meanwhile, Aubameyang is delighted that his kids can emulate the England stars when they begin their football career development.

"Arsenal can be proud of these boys [Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka] because they are great guys who are doing well," Aubameyang said, per Joe UK.

"I'm happy that my kids will go to Hale End and maybe one day be like Smith Rowe."

Sunday’s effort was Aubameyang’s second Premier League goal of the season in his fifth appearance and manager Mikel Arteta can not overemphasize his influence in the team with the Gunners currently on a four-game winning run in all competitions.

“I'm really happy with the performance today and the performance against Burnley and with what Auba is doing. He was getting criticised and we were asking him to do more,” Arteta told the club's website.

“He stood by it and put his head down and he is working tremendously hard for the team, and now I can tell you that he is really giving.