Arsenal’s substitutes are the strongest in Europe… and Rice equals Arteta’s historic record

Arsenal have one foot in the Champions League semi-finals after securing a valuable 1-0 away win at Sporting Lisbon in Portugal on Tuesday evening in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Arsenal will look to seal the tie in the return leg at the Emirates Stadium on 15 April, with the winner set to face the victor of the all-Spanish semi-final between Barcelona and Atlético Madrid.

According to Opta statistics, Declan Rice made 13 tackles against Sporting Lisbon; this is the highest tally for an Arsenal midfielder in a Champions League knockout tie since Mikel Arteta (the current manager) achieved the same feat against Bayern Munich in February 2013 (also 13 times).

Considering Kai Havertz’s winning goal, assisted by Gabriel Martinelli, it is Arsenal’s fourth Champions League goal this season to be scored or assisted by substitutes; the highest tally for any team in a single season in the competition’s history.

Arsenal’s substitutes have contributed to 38 goals in all competitions this season (24 goals and 14 assists), more than any other team in Europe’s top five leagues.