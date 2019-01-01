Arsenal nowhere near good enough to challenge Man City and Liverpool for title - Parlour

The ex-Gunners midfielder believes Champions League qualification is the best the club can hope for this season

Ray Parlour believes are nowhere near good enough to challenge and at the top of the Premier League.

Speaking on Talksport , the former Gunners midfielder responded to suggestions that Unai Emery’s side can challenge for the title this season ahead of Arsenal's trip to Liverpool on Saturday.

“I heard a few shows yesterday saying we can challenge for the league, but they’re a million miles away from Man City and Liverpool at the moment, if I‘m honest," said Parlour.

“How many Arsenal players would get into the Liverpool team?”

Last season, Emery’s side finished fifth, a point behind north London rivals Spurs who took the final English place at Europe’s top table, but 28 points adrift of eventual champions City.

Parlour said he would be more than happy with a top-four finish this time around, and qualifying for the is the most the club can hope for at this moment in time.

“The most important thing is getting back into the Champions League,” he said.

“Maybe they could push a bit higher, but if they get fourth place this season I’d be delighted.

“But they are so far behind Manchester City and Liverpool at the moment.

“They’ve started well with a good away win at Newcastle and they got the job done at the weekend against , but really, they are two games they were expected to win, so I’m not getting carried away.”

Arsenal signed several players this summer, including Nicolas Pepe, Kieran Tierney, Dani Ceballos, and David Luiz who could all be considered improvements on to their first team, but Parlour believes this wasn’t enough.

“A lot of fans gave their season tickets back this summer. There were no signings and if you want to get in that top four you need to get players in to give them a chance of competing

“At one stage it looked like Arsenal weren’t going to get anybody, it was a bit worrying.

“In the end it was a decent transfer window for Arsenal and a lot of fans are excited about going into the new season."