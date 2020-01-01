'Arsenal need an Ozil' - Gilberto Silva namedrops Grealish as possible Gunners target but warns he won't be cheap

The former Gunners midfielder believes Mikel Arteta’s side are crying out for another playmaker, with there one at Aston Villa that could do a job

are in need of a Mesut Ozil right now, says Gilberto Silva, with the Gunners urged to spend big on luring a player of the ilk of Jack Grealish to the club.

The Gunners have made the bold decision to drop a World Cup-winning playmaker from their Europa League and Premier League plans this season.

Plenty have questioned the ostracising of Ozil, with the 32-year-old rotting away in the shadows at Emirates Stadium as he runs down a lucrative contract.

Silva, who once formed part of Arsenal’s fabled ‘Invincibles’ squad, is among those who feel a role could have been found for a creative German within Mikel Arteta’s plans.

The Brazilian told Ladbrokes: “If we want to talk about Mesut Ozil, then he's actually the kind of playmaker that Arsenal really need.

“Arsenal need someone to come into the side and create chances - to give the ball to the forwards.

“I thought that player might have been Willian when he was brought in but he's been playing out wide.

“Ozil could be the type of player Arsenal actually need to sign.”

With the Gunners requiring someone to pull the strings, and Ozil not about to be brought back in from the cold any time soon, Silva believes Arteta and Co should be looking close to home for reinforcements.

England international Grealish has been showing for club and country that he can compete at an elite level, with his price tag – after signing a new long-term contract over the summer – continuing to rise as a result.

Silva added when asked who Arsenal should be targeting: “I like Jack Grealish. I've spoken about him a lot. He has done an amazing job; he'd be a good fit for the team.

“If you see the way he plays, his ability and desire. He's got quality, there is no doubt about that. He has been sensational this season.

“Good players are not cheap; this is the reality of football, but they make a huge impact.

“If the club decided in the future that they wanted to bring in a Jack Grealish, then they know it's not going to be cheap. They'll have to spend big.

“It's not easy to find quality players at a good price; you have to understand the market very well and be at the front of a long list of many, many clubs who are all looking for similar players to improve their squads.”