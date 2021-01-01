Arsenal midfielder Xhaka has been 'phenomenal' since Burnley red card, says Arteta

The Swiss midfielder was roundly criticised for lashing out against the Clarets, but has come back into the Gunners team in recent weeks

head coach Mikel Arteta was full of praise for Granit Xhaka, saying the midfielder has been "phenomenal" since last month's red card against .

Xhaka was shown a straight red card against Burnley after he grabbed Ashley Westwood by the neck . The Gunners would go on to lose the match 1-0, continuing a horrible run that saw them down near the relegation spots.

Arsenal's form has improved of late, with Arteta's side having won three and drawn one of their last four league games to move up to 11th in the table.

Following his ban for his red card, Xhaka has come back into Arsenal's team and has started his side's last four league games. Xhaka has impressed his manager, who is happy with how the Swiss international has bounced back.

“After the red card and with the history that he had, he was in a difficult place and we had to try and bring him back where we believe he can be and where he should be – which is being one of the leaders of the team and giving us stability and the presence he can provide to the team and to the club," Arteta said.

“I think since he’s been back he’s been phenomenal; he’s playing really, really well. Against Palace, he had some really important moments and he’s still young. He’s still a player who can evolve. It’s great for us to have him back.”

Arsenal are set to face Newcastle on Monday and ahead of the game, the Gunners provided injury updates on a number of players, including Kieran Tierney and Gabriel Martinelli.

"Gabi is now back in full training and is available for selection," a statement on the club's official website explained with regards to Martinelli.

"Kieran has recovered from his tight calf and is back in training with the squad. Kieran will be assessed and tested ahead of Monday’s match."

The news was not as good on defender Pablo Mari, who is still sidelined with a calf strain.

"Pablo has sustained a mild strain to his calf and will continue to rehabilitate in the coming days," the Gunners website said.