Arsenal-linked Meunier rules out January transfer despite uncertain future at PSG

The Belgium international defender is due to become a free agent next summer, but has not ruled out the prospect of earning a new deal in France

Thomas Meunier has sparked plenty of transfer talk of late, with said to be among his suitors, but the Belgian is not planning on leaving any time soon.

The 27-year-old full-back has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Parc des Princes.

There has been no suggestion that his deal will be extended, however, with Meunier heading towards free agency as a result.

He is refusing to rule out the prospect of earning an extended stay with the champions, but concedes that his situation has become complicated.

It was expected that a move would be made during the summer window, given the uncertainty which surrounds him, but Meunier opted to stay put and fight for his place.

He told RTBF: “It was an intense period, with a lot of interest and discussion.

“I could have left but it was not done because there was nothing that suited the club or myself. Nothing was 100 per cent for it to work.

“I have always said that I wanted to stay in Paris. I still have one year on my contract and I still hope an extension can be secured.

“The situation is a little more complicated because I am no longer the preferred choice in my position, but I remain professional.

“I feel good there and we will see what happens during the season.”

Veteran international Dani Alves has departed PSG, freeing up a regular role at right-back.

Meunier has his eyes on that role, but faces competition from the likes of Colin Dagba and Thilo Kehrer.

It could be that more interest is shown in the Belgian over the winter, but he has moved to warn any clubs planning an approach that he has no desire to be on the move in January.

Meunier added: “I have already spoken with the coach.

“We are aware that this year will be complicated. But I have always thought that leaving in the middle of the year is a bad idea because I think that the clubs which do business in January are clubs that, for me, act in haste.

“I have the impression when transfers are done in January that they are not thought out but rather a question of necessity.

“So for me a transfer in January is a no, even if I spend the first few months on the bench.”

Article continues below

Meunier added on a testing period: “It's the life of a professional player. There are very positive times and others that are less so.

“This is the first time in my career that I'm dealing with a situation a little more complicated than the others.”

Meunier joined PSG from in 2016 and has taken in over 100 appearances for the French giants, helping them to two Ligue 1 titles.