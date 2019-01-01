Arsenal legend Wright can't understand Ceballos not starting as he calls for Saka to do more

The Gunners boss saw his side slip to a 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United on Monday, with the Spaniard facing criticism for the make-up of his team

manager Unai Emery has faced criticism from club legend Ian Wright, with questions asked of the decision not to start Dani Ceballos at and the ongoing snub of Mesut Ozil.

The Gunners headed to Bramall Lane on Monday looking to stretch an eight-game unbeaten run and climb back into third spot in the Premier League table.

They failed on both counts, with a disappointing 1-0 defeat seeing all too familiar struggles on the road resurface .

Wright believes that Emery got several selection calls wrong, with it difficult to explain why the creativity of loanee Ceballos was left on the bench until half-time.

The former Arsenal striker is also struggling to understand why so much pressure is being piled on teenage winger Bukayo Saka when the Gunners have a World Cup winner in Ozil available to them.

Wright told Premier League Productions : “I think he’s [Emery] got to come here and Ceballos has to play. He’s played the youngsters and I’m pleased to see them in there, with Saka.

“But Saka, for an 18-year-old, if you’re leaving Ozil totally out of the squad, then we have to see more from him [Saka], we have to see more from Joe [Willock].

“Unfortunately, it was a game where it passed them both by and then it comes down to the manager and his choices.

“He’s made the change at half-time, with Ceballos, so you’re thinking to yourself: ‘Why didn’t you start him in the first place?’

“Start him. He’s someone that gets on the ball when they want to try and play out, [Matteo] Guendouzi’s got a lot of energy and get the boys playing.

“[Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang didn’t have anything to play off because there wasn’t any creativity.”

Ceballos did make a positive impact when introduced at the interval, but was unable to swing the contest back in Arsenal’s favour.

Wright added when asked if the Spanish schemer made a difference: “Yeah, because he wants to try and get on the ball and he doesn’t mind getting on the ball anywhere to try and do his stuff.

“It’s a disappointing one simply because Arsenal could have gone third.

“It’s the kind of game where they can lay down a marker and they don’t and it’s unfortunate.”

Defeat for Arsenal has left them fifth in the standings but heading into back-to-back home games against Vitoria Guimaraes and in and Premier League competition.