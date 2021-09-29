Arsenal blow as captain Xhaka ruled out for three months with knee injury

The Gunners midfielder is likely to be unavailable before Christmas, however the club insist the Switzerland international will not need surgery

Arsenal have suffered a major injury blow following the news captain Granit Xhaka has been ruled out with a knee problem.

Xhaka has been a key man under Mikel Arteta, with the Gunners beginning to turn their early season form around including a 3-1 victory over north London rivals Tottenham in the Premier League.

However the midfielder is now set to be out until Christmas, although Arsenal say he will not require surgery.

What has been said?

A statement on the Arsenal website read: "Further to injuring his right knee during Sunday’s match against Tottenham, assessments and scans have confirmed that Granit Xhaka suffered a significant injury to his medial knee ligament.

Article continues below

"A specialist consultation took place in London on Tuesday evening which has determined that Granit does not require surgery. Granit’s recovery and rehabilitation programme will start immediately and we are aiming for him to be back in action in approximately three months.

"Everyone at the club will now be supporting and working hard with Granit to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible."

More follows.