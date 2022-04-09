Arsenal fans left furious as VAR takes four minutes to disallow Martinelli goal vs Brighton and claim he's not even offside
Gabriel Martinelli thought he had levelled the score for Arsenal against Brighton on Saturday in their crucial Premier League clash.
However, VAR intervened to upset the Gunners, but it took a long delay for the call to be made.
Four minutes had gone before for the footage had been reviewed and the officials finally came to the decision that the goal would not stand.
What happened?
Brighton took the lead against Arsenal in the first half through a goal from Leandro Trossard.
Martinelli appeared to have pulled the home side level just before half-time, but the striker was level with the goalkeeper and his celebration was cut short as the goal had to be reviewed by VAR.
It took almost four minutes for the officials to decide that the goal should not stand, causing a stir among Arsenal fans.
What has been said?
Football fans were outraged by the delay in the decision and took to social media to express their frustration.
What does this mean for Arsenal?
The clash at the Emirates Stadium is a crucial one for Mikel Arteta's team.
They were fifth in the table as they approached the game, trailing Tottenham in the race for fourth place on goal difference.
Enock Mwepu went on to double the home team's misery in the second half by making it 2-0 to Brighton.
Martin Odegaard did pull one back for Arsenal in the final minutes, but it was not enough for Arteta's men to rescue a positive result from the clash.
