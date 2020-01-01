‘Arsenal don’t have the players for Arteta’s system’ – Gunners need ‘right’ additions, says Campbell

The former frontman believes the coach calling the shots at Emirates Stadium would like to play in a similar way to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City

do not have “the right balance of players” to play Mikel Arteta’s favoured system, says Kevin Campbell, with additions required in order to make the Gunners similar to .

Pep Guardiola’s former assistant was expected to bring important lessons taken from the ex-Barcelona boss with him to Emirates Stadium.

Having previously been Arsenal captain under the legendary Arsene Wenger, Arteta was also seen as the ideal candidate to bring exciting, ball-playing football back to north London.

More teams

There are, however, no quick fixes to be found when it comes to a heavyweight outfit that has rather lost its way over recent years.

Arteta has offered cause for optimism through the opening months of his reign, but the Gunners remain a work in progress.

Campbell admits as much, with the next transfer window considered to be crucial for an ambitious side heading in a new direction.

The former Arsenal striker told The Chronicles of a Gooner podcast: “Unfortunately, Mikel Arteta this season is our third manager, so it may take a bit longer because now I think we've got the right manager, but now we're going to have to get the right players in.

“I don't think we've got the right balance of players in our system to play the way Mikel Arteta wants.”

Arteta took the reins after fellow Spaniard Unai Emery was relieved of his duties and Freddie Ljungberg was asked to bridge the gap between permanent appointments in a caretaker post.

Just two defeats have been suffered by the Gunners under their new boss, but they are not yet fully up to speed.

Campbell expects that process to take some time and hopes a demanding fan base will appreciate that Arsenal are not looking to become a team that blows opponents out of the water.

He added on Arteta’s efforts to bring a touch of City to north London: “Everybody thinks Pep Guardiola's system is attack, attack, attack.

“Pep Guardiola's system is work hard, graft and press the ball. That is what his system is.

Article continues below

“Once you can do that you can play all the pretty football you like because you wear teams out.

“You have to, one: be extra fit, two: you have to have the buy-in from the players in order to do it, and three - and this is probably the most important thing - you have to have the right players to play it.”

Arteta has admitted that he is in the process of piecing together recruitment plans, but it remains to be seen when the 2019-20 campaign will come to close as football remains in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.