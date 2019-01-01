Transfers
Cardiff City

Arsenal and Cardiff honour Sala with daffodil tribute

Getty Images
The forward, whose plane disappeared last week, was honoured with daffodil tributes at his club's visit to Arsenal on Tuesday

Arsenal and Cardiff City have paid tribute to missing striker Emiliano Sala by handing out daffodils with the match programme at the Emirates Stadium.

Guernsey Police have ended their search and rescue operation for Sala, who was on board a Piper Malibu aircraft with pilot David Ibbotson when the plane went missing en route to the Welsh capital from Nantes last Monday.

Sala became Cardiff's club-record signing the weekend before and the 28-year-old's family have since been able to restart the search thanks to a crowdfunding effort.

Editors' Picks

Tuesday's Premier League trip to Arsenal is Cardiff's first match since Sala disappeared, and many of the Welsh club's staff and fans have worn yellow daffodils.

The flower will also be handed out alongside the official matchday programme, which lists Sala as part of Cardiff's squad, with a daffodil where his number would have been.

Cardiff chief executive Ken Choo explained the use of the daffodil on Friday, highlighting its significance for both Wales and Nantes.

"It is a yellow flower, the flower of Wales and has significance to Nantes," he said. "We feel for FC Nantes, their fans and players.

"They definitely know Emiliano better than we do and it is tougher for them at this point in time."

Next article:
Premier League top scorers 2018-19: Salah, Aubameyang & Kane lead the race
Next article:
PSG reject Jese seals loan transfer to Betis
Next article:
Premier League live: What midweek matches are on TV & streamed in UK and US?
Next article:
Newcastle vs Manchester City: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Next article:
Manchester United vs Burnley: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Close