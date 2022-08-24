Arsenal agree Pepe loan deal with French side Nice as flop forward not in Arteta's plans

Arsenal reject Nicolas Pepe will spend the season on loan with Nice, GOAL can confirm.

The winger will spend the season on loan in Ligue 1

He previously played in France with Lille

Nice will have no option to buy the Ivorian attacker

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The winger will head back to France on a one-year loan, with Nice not having any option to buy at the conclusion of the deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The move comes in the wake of several disappointing seasons for Pepe, the £72m ($85m) club-record signing at Arsenal. The former Lille winger has never quite convinced with the Gunners, and has been left out of Mikel Arteta's plans this season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The winger, who has played 112 times and scored 27 goals for Arsenal, had previously said he was "determined" to fight for his future at the Emirates despite multiple offers to leave.

THE VERDICT: Pepe’s time has been up at Arsenal for a while. It was clear last season that Arteta had lost trust in the winger. So this will be a good move for him and it would be no surprise to see him get his career going again back in Ligue 1.

For Arsenal, now the focus has to be on bringing in a replacement. It’s all well and good letting Pepe go, but they need someone to help take the heat of the already overworked Bukayo Saka over on the right-hand side.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners currently sit atop the Premier League and will face Aston Villa on August 31.