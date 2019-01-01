Arouna Kone scores as Galatasaray end Sivasspor’s unbeaten run

The 35-year-old came off the bench to score his second goal of the season but the effort was not enough to help his side avoid defeat

Arouna Kone found the back of the net in Sivasspor’s 3-2 loss against in Friday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

The former international was introduced for Fernando Andrade in the 46th minute for his seventh league appearance this season and made an impactful showing.

His effort was, however, not enough to help the Yigidos extend their unbeaten run to five games at Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi Turk Telekom Stadium.

Rıza Calımbay’s men started the game on the back foot after Florin Andone scored twice in the first half for the hosts.

After the restart, the Yigidos suffered a further blow when Isaac Cofie was sent off after receiving his second yellow card in the game.

Kone reduced the deficit for his side in the 69th minute after he was set up by Ugur Ciftci before former man Ryan Babel scored the third for Galatasaray.

Six minutes before time, Erdogan Yesilyurt, who replaced Mali international Mustapha Yatabare in the 82nd minute, scored for the Yigidos but the effort could not save the Sivas Stadium outfit from their second defeat this season.

international Younes Belhanda was withdrawn in the 84th minute for Yunus Akgun while his teammate and Ivory Coast international Jean Michael Seri was introduced for Emre Tasdemir as Fatih Terim’s men edged past Sivasspor.

Kone will hope to return to the starting lineup when Sivasspor take on Antalyaspor in their next league game on October 26.