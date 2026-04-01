Arne Slot receives some excellent news at Liverpool: 'This is great news for everyone!'

Alexander Isak has resumed training with the Liverpool squad, Arne Slot has confirmed to the club’s official channels. The 26-year-old Swede fractured his fibula in December, but a return to action is now on the cards.

Isak, Liverpool’s record-breaking summer signing, missed no fewer than 21 of Liverpool’s competitive matches due to his fibula fracture. The striker sustained the injury during the match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Coming on as a substitute, he had put Liverpool ahead against the side now fighting relegation, but shortly afterwards he fractured his fibula following a heavy tackle by Micky van de Ven.

“He’ll be training with the squad for the first time tomorrow,” Slot said on Wednesday. “I think he’s in great spirits, partly because Sweden qualified for the World Cup yesterday (Tuesday, ed.).”

Sweden beat Poland 3-2 in a head-to-head clash, thanks to a late goal from Isak’s fellow striker and national and league teammate Viktor Gyökeres.

So there is more good news for Isak. “When you’ve worked so hard for three or four months and you can then return to training: that’s great for everyone,” said Slot. “Of course, it’s only his first training session in four months, but it’s very good to have him back.”

"After all, we all know who we’ve signed: an incredible striker. It’s going to help us enormously to have him back for the last two months," concluded Slot.

Jeremie Frimpong

Slot also shared an update on Jeremie Frimpong on Wednesday. The Dutchman had to be substituted due to injury just 15 minutes into Tuesday’s match against Ecuador (1-1). “The Dutch national team’s doctor told us they took him off as a precaution. But he’ll have a scan to see if that’s the case.”