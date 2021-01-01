'Are you not entertained?!' - Alexander-Arnold's priceless reaction after Liverpool winner

The Reds right-back has endured a testing few weeks on international and continental stages, but delivered on the domestic front against Aston Villa

Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered a priceless reaction to his doubters after firing Liverpool to a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa, with the Reds defender grabbing the most dramatic of winners at Anfield.

The 22-year-old has endured a testing few weeks on international and continental stages, with a high-profile England snub followed by a costly error in a Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold was back to his best, though, against Villa – with Gareth Southgate watching on from the stands – and was quick to revel in his heroics on social media.

What has been said?

In an obvious nod towards those who have been quick to write him off of late, Alexander-Arnold channelled his inner Gladiator when quoting Maximus Decimus Meridius on social media.

What did Jurgen Klopp have to say?

Liverpool’s manager needed a flash of inspiration from somewhere in order to bring an eight-match winless run on home soil to a close.

Alexander-Arnold provided that as he curled home a stoppage-time strike from the edge of the box.

Klopp told Sky Sports afterwards: “We can stop that chat about Trent, everyone agrees that he is an outstanding player.

“It's Gareth Southgate's decision what he does for the squad but we don't have to talk about it every week. We don't have to justify the players' status every week.”

Veteran Reds midfielder James Milner added to BBC Sport: “It says a lot about his character. People forget how young is he, such a young age.

“He's been very fortunate in his career so far, so being left out of the England squad is probably one of his first disappointments.

“But he's got a massive goal at the end, it was a great position he took up in midfield just just before. We're delighted for him.”

The bigger picture

Liverpool, who remain in the hunt for a top-four finish, had found themselves trailing to Villa when Ollie Watkins opened the scored.

Mohamed Salah restored parity from close range, after Roberto Firmino had seen another controversial offside call from VAR go against him, and Alexander-Arnold wrapped up the points to secure a first win for Liverpool at Anfield since December 16.

Klopp added: “We dominated the game but we made one mistake and concede a goal. Then we score the equaliser but it's ruled out for offside.

“At half-time it wasn't the best mood, you can imagine but the words were OK. I didn't have to lift them too much, they knew if we continue to play like we did we would create chances again.

“We dealt with their game really good. It was massive, it felt massive to win. A real relief.

“We were there, we defended well, we were constantly in the creating mood without having 20 clear-cut chances. We needed that win today, these three points feel big.

“We have to put the other teams under pressure. Everyone knows that when we get on a run we are dangerous.”

