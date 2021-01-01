'Anything can happen' - Pochettino puts pressure on Lille after PSG take Ligue 1 title race to final day

The Argentine has suggested that his team have a slight advantage over their rivals due to their experience of winning multiple league crowns

Mauricio Pochettino has attempted to put the pressure on Lille after seeing Paris Saint-Germain take the Ligue 1 title race down to the final day, insisting "anything can happen".

PSG closed the gap on league leaders Lille to a single point by thrashing Reims 4-0 at Parc des Princes on Sunday, with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Marquinhos and Moise Kean all getting on the scoresheet.

Lille slipped up by drawing 0-0 with Saint-Etienne earlier in the day, and Pochettino is hopeful they will drop points again in their last fixture against Angers while his side negotiate a trip to Brest.

What's been said?

PSG will have the opportunity to win their second trophy under Pochettino when they take on Monaco in the French Cup final in midweek before their crunch clash with Brest on May 23.

"In football, the most important thing is to believe in it. Anything can happen," the Argentine told a post-match press conference.

"We must do our work on our side in Brest and hope that Lille does not win in Angers.

"We must first focus on the final against Monaco, and then we will hope that Angers takes points against Lille."

Asked if PSG's previous experience of winning multiple Ligue 1 titles gives them the edge on Lille, Pochettino added: "It is clear that teams with more experienced players start with an advantage (for this type of high-stakes game), which is our case, but Lille have very experienced players too.

"In my opinion, it depends on the players. state of form and performance of players, more than psychological pressure."

How did PSG see off Reims?

PSG took the lead against Reims via a 13th-minute penalty from Neymar, with Yunis Abdelhamid sent off for a handball in the box, and doubled their account nine minutes later when Mbappe capitalised on the visitors' failure to successfully play out from the back to fire home a powerful first-time shot.

Marquinhos put the hosts out of sight by heading in a corner midway through the second half, with Kean then coming off the bench to fire in the fourth goal late on.

Reims boss questions red card decision

David Guion had no issue with match referee Clement Turpin's decision to award PSG an early penalty, but did feel he was wrong to show Abdelhamid a red card with Mbappe's initial shot seemingly heading off target before the defender's handball.

“Eleven against XI against Paris, it's already difficult," Guion said post-match. "After this incomprehensible decision by Mr Turpin, the task became impossible.

"It's unfair, this decision is not in the spirit of the game. There is a penalty, nothing to say, but the double penalty with the red card, while the strike is not even on target ...

"Afterwards, it is clear that the match was over for us. At half-time, we had to calm the players who were nervous. I told the president about it (to challenge), the decision must be reviewed."

