Answer our survey and win a national team jersey!
Goal
Have you seen the Yanmar campaign on GOAL before?
Do you remember Yanmar's sport sponsorship slogan?
It only takes 1 minutes to answer and win a national team jersey!
Editors' Picks
- Marcelo Flores: Arsenal's Mexican wonderkid who is wanted by England and Canada
- Guardiola vs Pochettino: A rivalry renewed in Manchester - but how long for?
- The world's best right-back? James confirming his status as a Chelsea - and Champions League - superstar
- Robertson vs Tsimikas: Why Liverpool's left-back battle is a happy headache for Klopp