Anguissa: Fulham can draw inspiration from performance against Liverpool

Scott Parker’s men have endured a poor start to the season, however, the Cameroon international says his team’s target is to avoid relegation

Andre-Frank Anguissa says he hopes remain in the Premier League at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

The Cottagers have made a false start to the season – winning just two games out of their 14 outings so far - to occupy 18th position in the English top-flight having garnered just 10 points.

While expressing his disenchantment with the Cottagers’ position in the log, he believes Scott Parker’s side can draw inspiration from their performances against or to avoid demotion to the English Championship.

“For me, I’m not really happy with where we are in the table currently, but I think we are improving game by game,” Anguissa told the Fulham website.

“We have to continue like that and I hope that we are going to improve our league position, starting by winning the next game.

“I just want to stay in the Premier League, so we have to fight for that. We have to win a lot of games and I hope that we can do that so we stay in the Premier League.

“I believe that we can do that, of course. We just have to stay together, to fight in all the games like against Liverpool or Leicester. In the Premier League every team is good, so let’s fight.”

Having stayed unbeaten in their last three games, the club would be eyeing their third win of the season when they welcome Ralph Hasenhuttl’s to Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Looking forward to the showdown, the former Olympique and man states that his team would be cautious in their approach to avoid defeat.

“It’s a good team, they have confidence now and are playing well, so we have to be careful,” he continued.

“We just have to play our game, like we did against Man City, Liverpool, Newcastle, and try to win the game. We’ve been playing well and are looking forward to this kind of game.”

After their fixture against the Saints, they travel to the London Stadium four days later for a date with Jose Mourinho’s Hotspur, who are one of the contenders for the English elite division diadem.