Angban: PFC Sochi recruit former Chelsea midfielder

The Cote d’Ivoire international will continue his professional career in Russia after signing for the Leopards

Russian Premier League side PFC Sochi have announced the signing of Victorien Angban from Metz.

After three seasons with the French Ligue 1 outfit, the Cote d’Ivoire international was snapped up by the Leopards for an undisclosed fee.

“Victorien Angban to continue his career at Sochi,” a post from the club’s Instagram handle read.

“The 24-year-old Ivorian midfielder will now play on the Black Sea coast. Victorien is a pupil of Chelsea in London but started his professional career at Belgium’s St. Truiden.

“The midfielder also played for Spain's Granada and France's Metz, where he played last season.

“In addition, Victorien is a player of the Cote d’Ivoire national team, a team he has represented on 13 occasions. Welcome to Sochi, Victorien!”

At the Fisht Olympic Stadium, the African star would be hoping to command a regular place in the team as well as help Vladimir Fedotov’s men compete for the Russian topflight when the 2021-22 campaign begins.

The midfielder had gone on social media to bid Metz farewell upon his imminent departure.

“Three beautiful years, a unique experience, the rise to Ligue 1, a benevolent staff, extraordinary teammates and whole supporters, I will never forget you. Thank you for everything FC Metz,” he wrote on Instagram.

Thanks to impressive displays at local side Stade d'Abidjan, Angban joined Premier League side, Chelsea, on trial in 2012. Three years later, he was signed permanently by the Stamford Bridge giants, after he was able to obtain a work permit.

Due to his inability to tie down a regular place in the star-studded Blues, he was loaned to Sint-Truiden, Granada, Waasland-Beveren and Metz.

In France, his contract at the Stade Saint-Symphorien was made permanent for around €6 million after helping the Maroons return to the French elite division.

On the international scene, the 24-year-old represented Cote d’Ivoire at U17 and U20 levels.

He was invited to the senior national team by coach Michel Dussuyer on October 2, 2015, ahead of the Elephants’ friendly versus Morocco.

Subsequently, he was named in the West African side’s squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

There, the two-time African champions crashed out of the quarter-final after losing 4-3 on penalties to eventual winners Algeria.