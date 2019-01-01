Andy Delort’s strike helps Algeria secure morale-boosting victory over Mali

The two countries used the game to prepare for this month’s continental tournament and it turned into an exciting encounter

Andy Delort’s second-half strike helped secure a 3-2 victory over Mali in an international friendly game at TBC, on Sunday.

The Desert Foxes extended their unbeaten run to six games against the Eagles with an effort from the 27-year-old striker as well as strikes from Baghdad Bounedjah and Youcef Belaïli.

Algeria found themselves behind when Mohamed Brahdji converted from the penalty spot in the 29th minute to put the Eagles in front.

Bounedjah, who scored in their 1-1 draw against Burundi, was again at his best. His goal brought the Desert Foxes back into contention in the 42nd minute.

After the break, the Eagles were back in the lead but Belaïli equalised for the North Africans with only 10 minutes left to play.

Delort, recently called-up as a replacement for Haris Belkebla, was handed his debut as a second-half substitute and impressed.

Article continues below

The striker grabbed the match-winning goal in the 82nd minute after he was set up by winger Riyad Mahrez.

The Desert Foxes will face , and Algeria in Group C of the .

Djamel Belmadi’s men will slug it out with Harambee Stars in their opening game on June 23, square up with the Terenga Lions four days later before their final group game against the Taifa Stars on July 1.