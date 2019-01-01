Andre Ayew’s contribution only good for a Swansea City draw at Huddersfield

The Ghanaian forward was involved in the Swans goal, but it could not spur them on to victory

Andre Ayew provided an assist as drew 1-1 with at the John Smith’s Stadium in the Championship on Tuesday night.

The South club came into this tie on the back of a 1-0 home loss to at the weekend.

The silver lining though was their unbeaten run away from home, and they got things off in the 18th minute after Ayew found Jay Fulton, whose right-footed shot from a tight angle went into the top corner of the net.

The Terriers, however, equalised through Karlan Grant four minutes into the break.

Trevoh Chalobah received his marching orders for violent conduct in the 86th minute, but it gave Swansea no advantage in finding the winner.

Ayew was on for the entire match and apart from the assist, the 29-year-old had 48 touches on the ball, 21 passes (63% accuracy), two key passes, three clearances and one tackle.

Swansea remain in fifth spot on the table and could see their gap to the automatic promotion spots widen pending the result of West Bromwich Albion’s match with on Wednesday.

Next for Steve Cooper’s men is a home tie with on Friday night.