Andre Ayew scores winner as Swansea pip Benrahma's Brentford
Andre Ayew scored the only goal of the game as Swansea City secured a 1-0 win over Said Benrahma’s Brentford in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final.
The Ghana international who was in action from start to finish, scored the 81st-minute winner after benefitting Jay Fulton's assist, having earlier missed a penalty.
⏰ 81' | 🦢 0-0 🐝— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) July 26, 2020
GET IN THERE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!@AyewAndre fires us in front with a terrific volley following some great link-up play between Gallagher and Fulton!
💻 Match Centre 👉 https://t.co/eDz8t4G9Pf #KeepTheFaith | @SkyBetChamp pic.twitter.com/SXc0Ht4RWa
The strike made up for Ayew's missed spotkick, which had been saved by David Raya in the 64th minute.
The 30-year-old has now scored 16 goals after 45 league appearances this campaign as Steve Cooper's men aim to secure the final promotion slot to the Premier League.
⏰ 64' | 🦢 0-0 🐝— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) July 26, 2020
Saved.
Raya guesses correctly to deny @AyewAndre.
💻 Match Centre 👉 https://t.co/eDz8t4G9Pf #KeepTheFaith | @SkyBetChamp
Algeria star Said Benrahma was also in action for Brentford but his contribution was not enough to help the visitors avoid defeat at the Liberty Stadium.
The 24-year-old, who is reportedly a transfer target for Chelsea, could not add to his tally of 17 goals and eight assists before he was replaced by Joel Valencia in the 85th minute.