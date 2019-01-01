Andre Ayew: I should have done better at Fenerbahce

The Ghana star has confirmed his departure from the Turkish outfit and could return to Liberty Stadium

captain Andre Ayew will be the leaving Turkish club where he spent the just-concluded season on loan from Championship side .

The 29-year-old announced the development via Fener official TV, thanking fans and staff members for their support.

''First of all I want to thank the fans, the club and the staff. I am leaving this great club with a lot of experience. It was a very tough year for us but at least we have managed to finish the season strongly,” he said.



''Let’s hope Fenerbahce have a great season in the next campaign. Speaking personally, I have to say that I should have done better. This is a huge club and the memories will remain with me forever.''

Ayew played 38 games in all competitions, scoring five goals, as his side finished in sixth position in the Turkish Super Lig.

It is unclear if the former player will return to Swansea where he has a contract until June 2021 or negotiate a move to another destination.



