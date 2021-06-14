Andre Ayew: Frank McAvennie not sure Celtic can afford Ghana star's salary

The Ghana international is a free agent and he is looking for a new club after the Swans opted not to renew his deal

Former Celtic striker Frank McAvennie has disclosed his former club might drop their reported interest in Andre Ayew if he demands high wages.

Earlier this month, Swansea City confirmed the Black Stars captain will leave the club at the end of his contract after their failed quest for promotion in the Championship play-off final.

Brentford pipped Steve Cooper's men to the last promotion slot to the Premier League with a 2-0 loss at Wembley Stadium in May.

Ayew returned to the Liberty Stadium for his second spell with the Swans in 2018 and he played a starring role in the team with his return of 33 goals in the last two Championship seasons.

The 31-year-old's next adventure remains unknown but he is said to be attracting interest from several European clubs including Celtic and Fenerbahce.

McAvennie who played for West Ham and Celtic before retiring in 1995, reviewed Ayew's career in England and he considers him as a good option for the Bhoys after they finished second behind Rangers in the Scottish top-flight.

The 61-year-old, however, expressed his concern over the Ghana star's financial demands which might affect the deal.

"He didn’t do too well at West Ham,” McAvennie told Football Insider. "He’s done better at Swansea when he plays upfront as part of a two. He did alright in the playoffs.

“He scored a great goal in the first leg. He’s getting on a bit though. Is he going to come in on those wages?

“I’m not sure Celtic will sanction that if he’s demanding a high wage.

“It’s a name, he’s going to be free. I’m not really for or against it. If he comes, great. If he doesn’t, fine. We’ll get someone else.”

Andre, elder brother of Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew, started his professional career in France and he played in Ligue 1 with Marseille and Lorient before switching to the Premier League in 2015.

He made a quick impact at Swansea City with 12 goals in 34 Premier League matches during his debut season. His goalscoring record earned him a move to West Ham where he struggled with nine goals in 43 games across two campaigns.

Ayew's return to the Liberty Stadium in January 2018 could not stop the Swans from dropping to the Championship and he sought top-flight action in the Turkish Super Lig where he played for Fenerbahce on a season-long loan in 2018-19.